A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

In collaboration with Racket, Ford Fischer and his amazing team at News2Share show the chaos that continued to play out in Los Angeles last weekend while also covering the convergence of No Kings protesters and Trump supporters who attended the U.S. Army parade in Washington, D.C. This video goes back and forth between the two cities, at times showing what was happening simultaneously. In addition to Ford, this Activism, Uncensored piece has contributions from Jake Lee Green, Neil Radimaker, and Allen DuPraw.