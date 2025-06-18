Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
3h

The left can’t see who the real kings are in America -the political class of career politicians and Joe Biden is the poster child of everything that is wrong with America’s phony politics. A career politician, he enriched himself and his wicked family with riches no common American could afford, like two-multi-million-dollar mansions, luxury cars, a luxurious lifestyle: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/no-more-kings?r=76q58

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
2h

We already have a No Kings Day. It's known as Independence Day and we celebrate it on 4 July each year.

That said, the No Kings Day protest must have worked because we woke up on Sunday morning and voila -- we have no king or kings. Giant street puppets are often good for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture