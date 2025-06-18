Activism, Uncensored: Protests, Riots and the Army Parade
A raw look at what unfolded in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
In collaboration with Racket, Ford Fischer and his amazing team at News2Share show the chaos that continued to play out in Los Angeles last weekend while also covering the convergence of No Kings protesters and Trump supporters who attended the U.S. Army parade in Washington, D.C. This video goes back and forth between the two cities, at times showing what was happening simultaneously. In addition to Ford, this Activism, Uncensored piece has contributions from Jake Lee Green, Neil Radimaker, and Allen DuPraw.
The left can’t see who the real kings are in America -the political class of career politicians and Joe Biden is the poster child of everything that is wrong with America’s phony politics. A career politician, he enriched himself and his wicked family with riches no common American could afford, like two-multi-million-dollar mansions, luxury cars, a luxurious lifestyle: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/no-more-kings?r=76q58
We already have a No Kings Day. It's known as Independence Day and we celebrate it on 4 July each year.
That said, the No Kings Day protest must have worked because we woke up on Sunday morning and voila -- we have no king or kings. Giant street puppets are often good for that.