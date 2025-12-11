A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

In the late 1980s and early 90s, Randall Terry was well known as the founder of Operation Rescue. Terry and his group became synonymous with protests against abortion, often forming human blockades at clinics to keep people out until police inevitably arrived to drag protesters away.

These sit-ins and blockades mostly came to an end in 1994 with the passage of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The legislation made it a federal crime to block entrances and also made anyone who did so subject to federal lawsuits. President Trump’s Justice Department, however, is no longer prosecuting FACE cases except under “extraordinary” circumstances. Trump also pardoned 23 people convicted of FACE violations.

So now Terry is helping lead blockades again, this time with a coalition of groups such as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. They call their movement “Operation Resurrection.” In the video above, Ford Fischer of News2Share films their inaugural blockade of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Memphis and a training session in which Terry repeatedly spoke of the need to bring back Operation Rescue — a group that, by the way, has made clear it’s no longer associated with him.