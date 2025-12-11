Activism, Uncensored: Operation Resurrection
The Trump Administration's decision to end most enforcement of a federal law prompts Randall Terry's return to the front door of an abortion provider
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
In the late 1980s and early 90s, Randall Terry was well known as the founder of Operation Rescue. Terry and his group became synonymous with protests against abortion, often forming human blockades at clinics to keep people out until police inevitably arrived to drag protesters away.
These sit-ins and blockades mostly came to an end in 1994 with the passage of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The legislation made it a federal crime to block entrances and also made anyone who did so subject to federal lawsuits. President Trump’s Justice Department, however, is no longer prosecuting FACE cases except under “extraordinary” circumstances. Trump also pardoned 23 people convicted of FACE violations.
So now Terry is helping lead blockades again, this time with a coalition of groups such as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. They call their movement “Operation Resurrection.” In the video above, Ford Fischer of News2Share films their inaugural blockade of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Memphis and a training session in which Terry repeatedly spoke of the need to bring back Operation Rescue — a group that, by the way, has made clear it’s no longer associated with him.
The ICE protestors are wrong in their message and wrong in their tactics. These guys are right in their message but still wrong in their tactics
I have stated here before that I have never been a feminist. Perhaps because I have a good mind and a good education.
I find that the women who are and were easily led tended to fall for that mind-control trap that the Neo-Marxist feminists pushed. Or women whose vanity was tweaked when they were told that a feminist outlook made them superior.
Those are the oldest con tricks in the book. And they fell for this. Beginning mostly with the early Baby Boomers in their youth. Then the social contagion spread.
I have known since I was a girl that feminism was a narrative implanted to control minds. When you look at those gleeful women marching in hordes celebrating that a law somewhere gave them the right to kill their unborn children....you have to realize there is something seriously wrong with their belief systems.
They were moulded into being a whole army of Manchurian Candidates, against their own children. As a eugenics tactic, to assist in destroying society. How bad is that?