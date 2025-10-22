A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:

There are two things you learn about Portland from this Activism, Uncensored video. 1) It has a high ratio of gas mask-wearing protesters, and 2) they’re accompanied by a lot of inflatable animals. As Ford Fischer of News2Share notes, the inflatables are an attempt to soften their image. Perhaps it’s not a terrible strategy. I’ll admit I laughed when I saw this:

Then again, those cute inflatables don’t overshadow a protester yelling at ICE officers: “So when is someone gonna fucking murder you guys? It would do the world so much — I have a fantasy of beating your heads in.”

Ford spent three days in Portland covering nightly ICE protests and Saturday’s “No Kings” march. Thankfully, there weren’t the antics of a few weeks ago when throngs of people rode their bikes while naked (but wearing helmets!) to protest ICE. However, Portland’s flair for the unconventional was still on display.