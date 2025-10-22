Activism, Uncensored: No Kings and ICE Protests in Portland
Some Portland protesters attempt to rebrand
A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:
There are two things you learn about Portland from this Activism, Uncensored video. 1) It has a high ratio of gas mask-wearing protesters, and 2) they’re accompanied by a lot of inflatable animals. As Ford Fischer of News2Share notes, the inflatables are an attempt to soften their image. Perhaps it’s not a terrible strategy. I’ll admit I laughed when I saw this:
Then again, those cute inflatables don’t overshadow a protester yelling at ICE officers: “So when is someone gonna fucking murder you guys? It would do the world so much — I have a fantasy of beating your heads in.”
Ford spent three days in Portland covering nightly ICE protests and Saturday’s “No Kings” march. Thankfully, there weren’t the antics of a few weeks ago when throngs of people rode their bikes while naked (but wearing helmets!) to protest ICE. However, Portland’s flair for the unconventional was still on display.
I wonder if the outfits would deflate if hit with a water canon. Just thinking out loud. With the weather turning colder, hopefully they wouldn't be too cold.
On another subject that I find interesting, yet very discouraging, is how many people, talk on the street, in letters to the editor, journalists, and public people will make a statement like "it's against the law to...." or "it's unconstitutional to..." without ever stating which law or which part of the Constitution they are relying on for their reasoning. The interesting part for me is that I'll actually look up the law or read the Articles or Bill of Rights to confirm or deny the claim. In most cases, the claims are utter horseshit and a 5-second google search would show this.