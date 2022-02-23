Activism, Uncensored: In Washington, Two Views on Ukraine
News2Share captures hundreds of protesters marching to the White House to ask Joe Biden to deliver more support for Ukraine, and antiwar actions involving Code Pink, ANSWER Coalition, and other groups
TK partners News2Share put together a reel of dueling protests in Washington. The contingent calling for more support for Ukraine appears larger and more organized. As Ford notes, many had signs comparing Putin to Hitler. The antiwar crowd, which includes many of the same groups at the center of protests against the Iraq war ages ago, focused less on Putin and more on the role of NATO.
More support for Ukraine? For what . . . so they can keep up bombing in Dombas?! These people need to stop watching TV "news" (curtesy of our State Department). Putin recognized two states which voted for secession. I have no problem with self rule. Maybe these folks should review the history of Texas (or Kosovo . . . or the USA).
Yet - the truth is soo obvious and soo simple... The original modern sin is -- the Russia-gate HOAX.
SAME lying team that concocted the Russia-gate hoax and 2014 bloody coup that overthrew democratically elected Ukraine government Jake Sullivan, Hillary strategy advisor had a KEY role in launching Russia-gate hoax – he is now national security advisor to Biden.
SAME people that launched the Russia-gate hoax are now hollering that Russia invasion of Ukraine is "imminent". All to "save democracy" there -- in order to distract from the fact that St. Obama organized in 2014 bloody coup against democratically elected Ukraine government. St. Obama installed Biden and his CIA pal Brennan as de facto governors of Ukraine -- immensely enriching US "elite" and posting and removing government members, judges and heads of industry with billions of corrupting cash -- in "fight against corruption".
US War party’s key exports are – coups, wars and all-encompassing US corruption.