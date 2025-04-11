By Greg Collard

One of the pro-Trump talking points about last week’s “Hands Off” rallies was the age of the protesters. There were lots of video posts on X showing old people.

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA got in on the act:

Sure, there were more older people at the nationwide “Hands Off” protests than what we’re used to seeing, but it’s not like people of different ages didn’t participate, as you’ll see in this Activism, Uncensored video from News2Share’s Ford Fischer. It’s also not surprising since concerns over the future of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid were among the reasons for the “Hands Off” events.

But even if every person was, in the words of Turning Point USA, in “their 60 to 70s and are using walkers and wheelchairs,” who gives a shit? Are they supposed to stay silent because they’re old?

Politically, I found it amazing that Turning Point was so dismissive of a group of people who vote in higher percentages than any other. I guarantee Turing Point will be seeking their votes come election time.

This Activism, Uncensored video also covers protests against the U.S. policy of providing military aid to Israel in its war with Hamas. It starts with a protest less than a mile from the Hands Off event in Washington, D.C., and captures another protest Thursday in Norfolk, VA. Activists gathered there because they say a Maersk ship docked in Norfolk was taking F-35 parts to Israel.