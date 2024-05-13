Activism Uncensored: DC Police face off with Pro-Palestine Protesters amidst federal pressure
Last Wednesday, District of Columbia police arrived at George Washington University and made 33 arrests, as part of an operation to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters. News2Share footage shooters Ford Fischer and Anthony Peltier captured the story before, during, and after the raid. Again, this feature is designed to show such scenes from as many angles as possible, to allow audiences to draw their own conclusions.
Only sort of related, but (unsurprisingly), University of Washington has turned into a complete shitshow, with police protecting the protestors who are refusing to allow non-protestors onto the quad.
Meanwhile, Florida removed protestors from the road in 11 minutes.
Chaos is a choice.
I was a student in 68. I was prevented from going to class and was pissed. Many who were doing the preventing were not fellow students and were being a bit forceful but our police did nothing. Students who paid for an education and didn’t agree with the protesters eventually took matters in hand and cleared the campus. I went on to graduate, got my commission and went to war. Protest all you want but don’t stop others from being free to learn, go to work or play. When protesters prevent access, they should be stopped by the legal authorities or perhaps by the ones who have had enough. They might prefer the police.