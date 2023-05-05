On Saturday, April 29th in Washington DC, as celebrities, politicians, and journalists rubbed shoulders at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in the Washington Hilton, climate activists outside attempted to “blockade” the event.

The demonstrators primarily wanted to disrupt the event to call out President Biden for breaking his promise to approve “no more drilling on federal lands, period,” and the media for failing to call him out on this broken promise. Activists successfully prevented vehicles from entering the hotel grounds through the front entrance. In one particularly tense situation, the group chastised police for not arresting the driver of a government vehicle who pushed into them.

While vehicles couldn’t pass, activists also blocked people from directly entering on foot, forcing them to go around. Police generally did not intervene in these interactions.

While the White House Correspondents’ Dinner itself garnered massive attention, as it does every year now mostly as an object of public ridicule, the outside protests were light on dedicated mainstream media coverage. However, protests managed to generate attention anyway.

In a statement sent to me afterward, the “Climate Defiance” coalition that led the blockade said that the event was a success, citing millions of views of coverage on social media and some mentions by mainstream media.

“We will definitely keep up the heat,” they told me.

Produced by Ford Fischer/ News2Share, with additional footage by Paul Mulholland, for Activism Uncensored, a Collaboration with Racket News