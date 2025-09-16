A note from Managing Editor Greg Collard:



The assassination of Charlie Kirk has ignited a lot of debates. What should be done about social media? Who is more responsible for radicalization, the left or the right? What should the government do?

Attorney General Pam Bondi managed to outrage and unify large segments of the right and the left by saying:

There's free speech and then there's hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society...We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.

She reversed course today, saying, “Freedom of speech is sacred in our country, and we will never impede upon that right.”

Then there’s the debate over the legacy of Kirk himself, which you can see for yourself in this installment of “Activism, Uncensored,” by Ford Fisher of News2Share. Ford and his crew filmed rallies, vigils, and counter-protesters in response to Kirk’s murder.