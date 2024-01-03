Activism Uncensored: California Sex Workers Fight For Labor Rights
Ford Fischer’s News2Share crew covers California sex workers as they fight for labor rights
Workers at Stargarden Topless Bar in Los Angeles County unionize for better wages, safer working conditions, and against allegedly discriminatory hiring practices. Later in the video, the broader sex work community protests state and federal laws they say put them in danger, staging a “die-in” demonstration on the steps of city hall.
For all the details, tune in above.
Activism Uncensored: California Sex Workers Fight For Labor Rights
I do have real trouble buying into euphemisms like sex workers. Generally they wheel out the most articulate and level headed of these folks for these types of moments but it remains that this is a sordid business (created by the demand side) and most of the poor souls caught up in this are not there by choice. Yes, protect them and their rights wherever possible but "sex workers?" I guess is has a better ring to it then "abused, drug addicted and trafficked young girls and women."
Sex Work is Work is just wokeified feminism. "Sex work" is woke NewSpeak for people today to pretend exploitation is "work", so idiots safely selling fantasies like "cam girls" and "working" on OnlyFans can try to retain some pretense of self worth while making money from other idiots willing to pay for it. Meanwhile, prostitutes in the lowest social class are hidden and forgotten. No amount of "unionizing" will save them. Sex trafficked victims have even less hope of ever being rescued and saved as their pimps and whatever organized crime syndicate that own them use "sex work" and related "protective" laws to serve as cover to get away with what they're doing.
Seriously, Matt, this is what you're spending time reporting on? The woke got to you now too by their ideas of "sex work"?