Activism Uncensored: Abortion Protests in Washington
As the Supreme Court deliberates, street demonstrations escalate
TK partners News2Share and Ford Fischer let the cameras roll outside the Supreme Court in Washington, which convened to hear oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a potentially major challenge to Roe v. Wade.
This video serves as a timely reminder that no matter your beliefs or politics, chanting things makes you insufferable.
In the end they will take away all of our bodily rights...including saying no to experimental jabs. Neither party is for the citizens any more. Our only "right" will be the right to live under their iron will. They only serve the multinationals. Time to call it the treason that it actually is.
The D's have shown themselves to be full of bull by their selective "my body my choice." They love this controversy because it keeps us focused on identity politics and avoids the real issues that plague ALL of us.
Making RvW a big deal puts the focus back on this IdPol and not the problems of inequity, overarching police state, digital surveillance, loss of any real freedom, etc.. Let's call out the D's on their hypocrisy. How about we support life in AND outside the womb - and promote birth control and sex ed so women don't get pregnant in the first place? How about a family friendly economic system? How about affordable housing to have extended families to allow working parents to have other relatives at home to mind the kids? Time for the Nuclear Family to die and bring back the extended family (by blood and choice). Both "sides" could actually work together for this - and then we can still keep abortion legal for safety reasons, but fewer would need to make this choice in the first place.