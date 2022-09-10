Activism, Uncensored: A Weekend of Californians Screaming and Flailing at Each Other
Over a weekend in the Golden State, Ford Fischer and the "News2Share" crew document protests across the political spectrum, involving everyone from LGBTQ+ to anti-abortion activists
“Fuck you!”
“Shut the fuck up!”
“Whore! Whore! Whore!”
American political discourse continues to soar to new heights of eloquence, as captured by Ford Fischer and the News2Share crew. The above video captures three separate protests from a California weekend. One is an LGBTQ+ demonstration, another an anti-abortion demonstration, and a third devolves into a clash between rightist and Antifa demonstrators. You will see people throwing punches while backing up and saying, “Whassup?”, a lot of finger-pointing and swearing, and a few curiously selective arrests.
Remember, we’re not emotionally involved. The shooters capture this stuff, and we just publish it. Thanks to Ford and his crew. Comments welcome.
This is where the “Divide and conquer” strategy of Democrats gets us. People feature themselves as Hispanic, Asian, Black, gay, bisexual, trans, right wing, left wing, Antifa, etc., etc., etc. Nobody features themselves as simply American. After WWII everybody who had fought together came home happy to be Americans together. How do we get that feeling of unity back? Our President is not helping us by shaking his fists at Trump supporters. Wasn’t he the guy who pledged to unite the country?
These are the dregs of both parties. and only exist because each party supports them.
Until the left denounces ANTIFA/BLM/Radical LGBTQ tactics and policies, and the Right does the same for the radical anti-abortion/Conspiracy promoters, and both sides denounce the racists in their parties, this will only get worse.
The two 'ladies' arguing about whether one is a communist were two sides of the same ignorant coin.