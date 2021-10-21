Activism Uncensored: 400 Arrested as Environmentalists Target Biden
While press flocked to a different protest in Hollywood, a five-day protest of Joe Biden's environmental policies got ugly
In the latest installment of Activism, Uncensored, partner videographer Ford Fischer and the News2Share crew document five days of “People Versus Fossil Fuels” protests outside the White House. Over 400 were arrested over the course of the five days, during which environmentalists expressed disappointment over what the Washington Post described euphemistically as having “not delivered on climate-related campaign promises.”
Ford also documents how a credentialed journalist Karla Cote was arrested and ticketed for standing in the same area as a dozen other media members. More on this, and the discrepancy in coverage between these protests and some others, TK.
If you truly want to save the planet, rebrand climate activism to "Nuclear Power, NOW!!!"
I've always struggled to reconcile certain protests with the inherent lack of humility associated with them, which by definition attracts a specific subset of the population. When I lived in Kansas City, for example, there would be these anti-Israel/pro-Palestine protests in a conspicuous part of town (at the Country Club Plaza for those familiar with the city) every couple months or so. During my musician days, I spent most of free time reading about the Arab-Israeli conflict, the history of the region, etc. I did this for a good six years, reading hundreds of books and essays from all the different sides I could find. And every time I would drive by those protesters I found myself thinking "I know enough about this to know that I don't know enough to take a side this passionately."
This, then, is the paradox of protesting in the information age as I see it. You have to be ignorant enough of at least some elements of a given issue, willfully or otherwise, to take that passionate a position with anything resembling genuine commitment. For those that are willing to consider a given issue in all (or at least some) of its complexity, we'd likely never allow ourselves to participate in such an endeavor.
