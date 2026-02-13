A Play-By-Play Of Jeffrey Epstein's Staggering Financial Illiteracy
Watch the supposed Wall Street wiz limp through an interview about the 2008 financial crisis
Because I’m in finance, friends and family have frequently asked me how Jeffery Epstein made his money, but I’ve never really been able to tell them.
I hoped footage from Steve Bannon’s abandoned documentary — included in the Department of Justice’s release of more than 3 million documents on Jan. 30 — could shed light on the matter. A significant portion of the interview focused on finance and economics.