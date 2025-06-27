From old friend Philip Bump in the Washington Post:

Cuomo was a better candidate for the middle-ground, don’t-rock-the-boat national play… Democrats in Montana weren’t going to have to worry about potential red-state voters seeing negative Fox News segments about the liberal excesses of Mayor Andrew M. Cuomo. Elect a Muslim immigrant socialist with an unusual name? Fox would have a field day. If younger voters didn’t remember the era when the right accused Obama of all of those things, Democratic Party leaders sure did.

Only in America could a pundit look back on the example of Barack Obama and think, “We’d better not try that immigrant-with-a-funny-name thing again!”

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary is fascinating on many levels, including the one involving consternation he inspires among ostensible supporters of his party. The same people whose epic misreads of Donald Trump twice helped elect him have been taking turns working through Stages of Grief over an intramural challenge. For sheer humor value, worth noting, at least in brief: