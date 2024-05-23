Racket readers will receive two batches of articles today. This morning, you’ll get the first entries in a series about FOIA responses. This afternoon, you’ll begin receiving my side of a new Twitter Files collaboration with Public. The former were meant to go out yesterday, but article subjects asked for more time to comment. Michael Shellenberger and Alexandra Gutentag also had to wait for responses (from the likes of Nina Jankowicz) before publishing the latter. I said I was working on something; it was really two things, and both things were really many things. It’s odd enough that a warning felt in order: your in-box today may look like Kevin Spacey’s lair in Seven. It’s a one time thing, not spam, and should be interesting. Thanks in advance, Matt.