A Conversation With John Papola
A wide-ranging discussion that includes the Russiagate scam, Ukraine, and the sorry state of the media.
Matt recently sat down with John Papola of Dad Saves America for a wide-ranging, three-hour interview on the media’s descent into propaganda and elitism, driven in part by out-of-touch journalism schools that rose to prominence as journalism shifted from a trade to a profession. Topics they discuss include censorship, Russiagate, Donald Trump, and what led to the Twitter Files.
I'm looking forward to an honest discussion about the out-of-touch media elites.
Of course, any trues discussion would have to point the finger squarely at Matt Taibbi. As much as he'd like to beat the dead Russiagate horse some more, it would be instructive if Matt looked long and hard at the mirror.
Mind you, Taibbi recently told us that, were it not for Donald Trump's disastrous decision to go to war with Iran, all he'd need to do was ride out the rest of his term and he'd be met with parades and widespread approbation by an adoring US public. Which shows a level of disconnect hard to fathom— Trump already has historic low ratings BEFORE his dumbass move. Of course, it has only slid even further. Perhaps, that parade would have happened in Taibbi's high income zip code, but it's hard to imagine it would happen anywhere else. And mind you, one of the voices that most cheered Trump on in his saber rattling was precisely that of Taibbi and MAGA sidekick Wlater Kirn. Let's not forget that, Matt, in a rare moment of actual transparency, told us that he was in favor of Trump's 'Take the oil!' rants. And of course, Taibbi, has found Trump's bullying ways terribly amusing, even endorsing talks of grabbing Greenland.
In two other towering examples of being out of touch with reality, Taibbi mused that because Trump had misused a preposition recently we might only now BEGIN to concern ourselves about a decline in his mental acuity. This will earn Taibbi the moniker of Sleepy Matt, since he seems to have completely missed innumerous examples of Trump's mind melt, including confusing Nikki Hailey with Nancy Pelosi (not simply mistaking their names, but their entire biographies, and going on and on) and confusing Karoline Leavitt for Kellyann Conway. Not to mention interchanging Greenland and Iceland over and over again in the same rambling sentence. And of course, telling reporters his dad was from the UK (it was his mom). Not to mention numerous examples of his slurring words, going wildly off topic and nodding off dating back to his first administration.
However, nothing shows Taibbi to be out of touch more than his recent headline: Has Trump stopped being funny? This after January 6th. And after Rennee Good and Alex Pretti.
Talk about being out of touch!
Matt's a legend!