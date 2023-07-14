A Brief Note to Readers on RFK, Jr. and Other Topics
A quick update and a small request from Freedom Fest in Memphis, Tennessee
Good morning, Racket subscribers! I’m in Memphis this week, attending Freedom Fest, alongside fellow speakers like Tulsi Gabbard, pal Michael Shellenberger, Enes “Freedom” Kanter, Vivek Ramaswamy, and, tonight, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., among many, many others.
Later this morning I’ll be posting my speech from yesterday, and tonight, you should be able to see my interview of RFK, Jr., which I’ve been told will be held at Graceland. Regarding that event: are there any questions that you, Racket subscribers, would like me to ask of the candidate? If so, please let me know in the comments section.
I’ve met a lot of interesting people here, and will have more to report later. Until then thanks, and please do send questions, if you’d like them answered.
Hey Matt, my vote for RFK Jr. depends on his stance on Gender Affirming Care for minors. No Democrat currently has taken a stand to put on the brakes of this fast-growing social contagion that began only a decade ago. As of today, there are around 45,000 girls on Go Fund Me trying to raise money to have their breasts removed. 21 clinicians and researchers from nine countries just signed a letter in the Wall Street Journal to alert the public that this so-called "science" has no long-term health studies and therefore should not be practiced on children. Many of them lose their fertility and their sexual function for life.
Bobby has said he "doesn't know enough about it" but I would plead with him to get educated now and be the one Democrat standing up against it. So far, I have not heard him do that.
Thanks!
Question for RFK Jr.
You have observed that agencies of the federal government have been corrupted by industry. You seem to suggest that the power balance is out of alignment, that Pharma dictates its wishes to the FDA, that the airline industry dictates to its preferences to the FAA, big industry dictates its wishes to the EPA, and so on and so forth for the banking industry, FTC, and corporate media.
What specific powers does the president have (as opposed to the courts or congress) to rebalance the power between for-profit interests and the interests of the public? How would you use the office of the president to reign in corporate power?