Good morning, Racket subscribers! I’m in Memphis this week, attending Freedom Fest, alongside fellow speakers like Tulsi Gabbard, pal Michael Shellenberger, Enes “Freedom” Kanter, Vivek Ramaswamy, and, tonight, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., among many, many others.

Later this morning I’ll be posting my speech from yesterday, and tonight, you should be able to see my interview of RFK, Jr., which I’ve been told will be held at Graceland. Regarding that event: are there any questions that you, Racket subscribers, would like me to ask of the candidate? If so, please let me know in the comments section.

I’ve met a lot of interesting people here, and will have more to report later. Until then thanks, and please do send questions, if you’d like them answered.