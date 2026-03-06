Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert M Poormon's avatar
Robert M Poormon
2h

“The public almost never wins in these situations…”

Wow! you said a mouthful right there. Thank you once again, Matt, for your (often thankless) work.

Reply
Share
1 reply
DMC's avatar
DMC
2h

Inspirational leader? Yeah Patel aint the guy. But that's not what you need You need an Army of dedicated auditors. Kinda like the Twitter files. There's an idea!!!

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture